Americans Pass Health Test After Being Evacuated From China

An airplane, background, carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, makes a refueling stop at the north terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, 2020. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

(AP) – A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft had stopped there to refuel. All the passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage. Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services says one passenger received medical attention for a minor injury that happened before boarding the airplane in China.  In California, they will undergo additional health screenings and be temporarily housed for a period of time.

