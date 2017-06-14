Home NATIONAL Amid Criminal Case, Cosby Fighting Lawsuits By 10 Women
(AP) – As Bill Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian’s civil lawyers are fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country.
Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.
The criminal case against Cosby partly stems from the accuser’s related civil lawsuit a decade ago. Prosecutors reopened a criminal probe and filed charges in 2015 after Cosby’s deposition in the woman’s 2005 lawsuit was unsealed, and they realized the 12-year statute of limitations for felony sexual assault had not yet expired.
A jury in suburban Philadelphia began deliberations Monday on the sex assault charge against Cosby.

