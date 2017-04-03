Home NATIONAL Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal
Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal
Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal

Amid Frestorm, Trump Appears To Waiver On Russia Deal

(AP) – Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, President Donald Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve – at least temporarily – his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters.

That’s according to administration officials and Western diplomats.

In conversations with diplomats and other officials, Trump and his aides have ascribed the new thinking to Moscow’s recent provocations. But the reconsideration of a central tenet of his foreign policy underscores the growing political risks in forging closer relations with Russia.

Trump’s new skepticism about brokering a deal with Moscow suggests the rising influence of a new crop of advisers who have taken a tougher stance on Russia.

