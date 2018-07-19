Amid Harsh Criticism, Trump Tries A Tougher Tone On Russia

(AP) – President Donald Trump is taking a tougher tone on Russia, saying in an interview with CBS that he told Vladimir Putin to stay out of America’s elections.

Such rhetoric is a turnabout from Trump’s initial upbeat description of his meeting with Russia’s president.

The shifting stance came Wednesday as Trump spent more time managing the fallout from his widely criticized summit with Putin in Helsinki.

Trump created additional controversy during a White House meeting after being asked by a reporter if Russia is currently targeting U.S. elections. His answer, “no” without elaboration, put him sharply at odds with public warnings from his own intelligence chief.

A short time later his press secretary explained that Trump was saying “no” to answering additional questions, though he subsequently went on to address Russia.