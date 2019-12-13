NATIONAL

Amid Impeachment Vote, Giuliani Visits White House

By 54 views
0
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. Federal prosecutors are planning to interview an executive with Ukraine’s state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(AP) – Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, has turned up at the White House moments after the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Giuliani is a key player in the Ukraine dealings at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. Giuliani was expected to meet with Trump, who requested a briefing from the former New York City mayor about his recent trip to Ukraine. Trump has also urged Giuliani to inform the Justice Department and Republican senators on what he’s discovered. Giuliani’s trip last week prompted concern from many White House officials, some of whom blame the lawyer for ensnaring Trump in the Ukraine affair that has led to articles of impeachment.

Markets Have Muted Reaction To Long-Awaited China Trade Deal

Previous article

Hidalgo County D.A. Will Not Seek Death Penalty In Mission Murder Case

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL