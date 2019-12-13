Amid Impeachment Vote, Giuliani Visits White House

(AP) – Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, has turned up at the White House moments after the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Giuliani is a key player in the Ukraine dealings at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. Giuliani was expected to meet with Trump, who requested a briefing from the former New York City mayor about his recent trip to Ukraine. Trump has also urged Giuliani to inform the Justice Department and Republican senators on what he’s discovered. Giuliani’s trip last week prompted concern from many White House officials, some of whom blame the lawyer for ensnaring Trump in the Ukraine affair that has led to articles of impeachment.