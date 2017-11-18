Amid National Focus On Harassment, Trump Moves Unscathed

(AP) – The heat is on for men in Hollywood, the news media, business and politics who are accused of sexual harassment, the allegations toppling careers.

And that’s raising the question of how President Donald Trump has managed to survive accusations of sexual assault as well as harassment.

Trump won the White House in spite of charges of groping women and an “Access Hollywood” tape of him boasting about grabbing women’s private parts.

To some, the unconventional candidacy of the real estate billionaire turned reality TV host turned politician created an entirely different set of rules.

A crisis management expert in Washington. Eric Dezenhall, says Trump is immune to the laws of political physics because it’s not his job to be a politician but to “burn down the system.”