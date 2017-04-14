Home NATIONAL Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point
Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point

POPE FRANCIS GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE
now playing

Pope Attends Good Friday Service Recalling Jesus' suffering

donald trump and north korea
now playing

Trump Strategy On North Korea: 'Maximum pressure and engagement'

MOAM MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS
now playing

Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb

GAVEL
now playing

Transgender Woman Pleads Guilty To Immigration Charge

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term

Texans OL Quessenberry breaks victory bell after chemo
now playing

Texans OL Quessenberry Breaks Victory Bell After Chemo

36-year-old Thyren Justus
now playing

Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

COLD CASES UNSOLVED CRIMES
now playing

Texas Sheriff Turns To Retired Investigators To Solve Cases

920×920
now playing

Trump Strategy On NKorea: 'Maximum Pressure And Engagement'

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

Houston Investigator Blamed For Errors Had Prior Problems

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s voters are showing they can be a forgiving lot – up to a point.  The president’s recent shifts in position on big foreign policy issues have got his supporters pondering: Are the policy reversals worth a mere shrug of the shoulders, or are they a cause for greater concern.  Where critics see a flip-flopper, many Trump voters see the kind of adjustments that are to be expected from any new president.

As he shifts  positions, Trump says he’s just being flexible. For plenty of Trump voters, that’s fine.  Nearly three months into his presidency, many supporters say they never really expected him to stick to all his campaign positions anyway.

Related posts:

  1. Border Turns Quiet Under Trump Amid Steep Drop In Arrests
  2. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation
  3. Officials: No Need For Trump’s Approval To Use Massive Bomb
  4. Judge To Hear Arguments Against Trump Sanctuary City Order
Related Posts
donald trump and north korea

Trump Strategy On North Korea: ‘Maximum pressure and engagement’

jsalinas 0
MOAM MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS

Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb

jsalinas 0
Aaron Hernandez

Ex-NFL Star Hernandez Acquitted In Boston Double Murder

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video