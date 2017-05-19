Home NATIONAL Amid White House Crisis, Pence Tries To Avoid Political Fray
(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has tiptoed gingerly through the chaos engulfing the White House – offering loyalty to his boss, while trying to avoid the spreading stain of scandal.
It hasn’t been easy, and it’s getting harder by the day.
The appointment of a special counsel to probe ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign and associates has turned up the heat for everyone in Trump’s orbit.
And there are fresh questions about how much Pence knew as head of Trump’s transition team. The vice president was under new scrutiny Thursday after reports that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn in January alerted the transition team about a Justice Department inquiry into whether he was secretly working as a foreign lobbyist for Turkish interests.

