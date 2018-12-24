Home WORLD An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close
WORLD
0

An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close

0
0

An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close

Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem

US Judge Orders North Korea To Pay $500M In Student's Death

Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed

Stealth Indonesia Tsunami Turns Perfect Night Into Nightmare

Inmate Faces April Execution For 1998 Dragging Death

2 Police Officers Hurt, 1 Critical, In Collision

Judge: Honduran Mother Can't Be Deported Without Daughter

All Parishioners Want For Christmas Is Reopening Of Church

Brownsville Couple Killed In Kenedy County Crash

Deputy Constable Charged With DWI During Heightened Enforcement Weekend

(AP) – A Christmas with a partial government shutdown is having a limited but noticeable impact.

In Washington, the site of the national Christmas tree was locked off and the lights went out on the weekend, until they were restored as darkness fell on Christmas Eve. Across the country, some national parks are shut while others remain accessible with limited or no facilities.

Monday and Tuesday are federal holidays. After that, the effects of the shutdown are bound to be more deeply felt across the country.

Related posts:

  1. Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed
  2. El Gordo Fever: Spain Enthralled By Annual Christmas Lottery
  3. Biblical City Of Bethlehem Boasts Largest Christmas In Years
  4. Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem
Related Posts

Christmas Festivities Begin In West Bank Town Of Bethlehem

jsalinas 0

Pope: Choose Simplicity Over Christmas Greed

jsalinas 0

Stealth Indonesia Tsunami Turns Perfect Night Into Nightmare

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video