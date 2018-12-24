An Icon Of Christmas Cheer Went Dark, Some Parks Close

(AP) – A Christmas with a partial government shutdown is having a limited but noticeable impact.

In Washington, the site of the national Christmas tree was locked off and the lights went out on the weekend, until they were restored as darkness fell on Christmas Eve. Across the country, some national parks are shut while others remain accessible with limited or no facilities.

Monday and Tuesday are federal holidays. After that, the effects of the shutdown are bound to be more deeply felt across the country.