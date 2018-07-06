Home NATIONAL Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent
(AP) – Housing Secretary Ben Carson’s rent proposal would raise rents about 20 percent for low-income tenants in the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas.

That’s according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and provided to The Associated Press.

Carson says the proposal would put recipients of housing assistance on a path toward stability, but advocates say it would lead to more homelessness.

Roughly 4 million low-income households receiving HUD assistance would be affected.

Many low-income tenants have jobs. But the roughly 20 percent increase for rent under Carson’s plan is about six times greater than the growth in average hourly earnings. The poorest workers would be at an increased risk of homelessness because wages simply haven’t kept pace with housing expenses.

The proposal needs congressional approval.

