Anchorage Hit By Major Quake

Anchorage is reeling from a major earthquake. People are headed for high ground after tsunami warnings were issued, and this resident had some advice for people heading out of town.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 7.0-magnitude quake struck just north of the city. That was followed by a 5.8-magnitude quake under the city and some smaller shakers.

Photos and videos posted on social media show buckled roads, smashed jars on the floors of supermarkets, and students taking cover in school under chairs and desks.

The Anchorage School District says all students are safe, and that parents should pick up their kids when they can.