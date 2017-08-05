Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded

(AP) – Fort Worth police say an angry customer armed with a shotgun fired into the front door of a bar and wounded two women. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning. Police said there were no arrests as of Monday morning. Police say the man had been kicked out of the bar, went to his vehicle and retrieved the shotgun.

Officer Daniel Segura tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the victims, who were shot, got into a vehicle and drove to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.