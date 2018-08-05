Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

Animal cruelty charges are now dropped for ten of the eleven participants in a Santeria ritual involving animal sacrifice.

The Bexar County district attorney’s office says the group won’t be prosecuted on charges of cruelty to animals because of a lack of evidence. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a West Side home in March after neighbors reported seeing several people in the garage sacrificing chickens and goats with knives.

Arteaga Torres is the only person still facing charges, but the D-A’s office didn’t say why.