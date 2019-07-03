Annunciation House Shelter Notes Drop In Asylum Seeking Immigrants

Pediatricians speak to reporters Tuesday, July 2, 2019, about their experiences treating migrant children in a network of shelters run by Annunciation House, in El Paso, Texas. Left to right: Lisa Ayoub-Rodriguez, Carlos Gutierrez, Jose Manuel de la Rosa and Blanca Garcia. Some of the doctors treated migrant children in Border Patrol detention centers along the Southwest border in 2014. They say Border Patrol no longer communicates with them, even to see what medications a migrant may have been on. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The Roman Catholic affiliated non-profit Annunciation House is no longer needing outside help to serve asylum seeking migrants.

This week, the shelter’s staff says recently there has been a significant drop in the arrival of asylum seekers. Other church groups and benevolent organizations around El Paso have been helping take on some of the immigrant overflow from Annunciation House for nearly a year.

Yesterday, KFOX reported that Annuciation House is no longer sending immigrants to the back up centers.