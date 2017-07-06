Home WORLD Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues
Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues
(London) — Another man is under arrest in connection with Saturday’s London Bridge terror attack following an early morning raid. Metropolitan Police say a 30-year-old East London man was arrested on suspicion of “commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.”

Monday, police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the Saturday attack and released 12 others without charges. Police are still piecing together exactly what happened during Saturday’s bloody assault. The London Bridge is now fully reopened but some other areas where stabbings occurred remain closed off.

