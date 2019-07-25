Another Attempt At Starhopper Hover Test Set For Tonight

SpaceX is saying colder than expected propellant that caused high chamber pressure in the engine was what led crews to abort an untethered test launch of the prototype Mars rocketship on Boca Chica Beach Wednesday night. For the second time in a week, crews were attempting a hover test when a massive fireball erupted.

SpaceX is testing a new Raptor engine with the goal of lifting the Starhopper vehicle about 20 meters, or 65 feet, off the launchpad. The fireball apparently did little damage to the test rocket – another hover test is scheduled for tonight.

(Photo Credit: BocaChicaGal / Twitter)