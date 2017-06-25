Home TEXAS Another Bout Of Rain Engulfs Much Of Texas On Heels Of Cindy
(AP) – Another round of rain is engulfing much of Texas, swelling rivers, flooding streets and bringing warnings of flash flooding in several areas.

Up to 5 inches of rain, more in isolated areas, fell Saturday in the Houston metro region but the storm system covered a stretch of the state extending from West Texas into North and East Texas.

Flash flood warnings for counties west of Houston were extended into Saturday afternoon and flood advisories also were issued for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Trinity River was near flood stage in the Dallas area, as was the Sabine River near the Louisiana border in Southeast Texas.

Tropical Storm Cindy earlier in the week brought flooding when it made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana line. It was downgraded to a depression as it moved toward Arkansas.

