Home NATIONAL Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center
Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center
NATIONAL
0

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

0
0
Child Deaths Viral Outbreak
now viewing

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

920×920
now playing

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
now playing

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference
now playing

GOP Deplores Attempts 'to terrorize' Officials

METH BUST
now playing

McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

GOV ANDREW CUOMO
now playing

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo's NYC Office

Generic-High-School-Football-5
now playing

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

(AP) – Another child has died following a severe viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center for “medically fragile children,” bringing the death toll to seven.

The state Health Department says there have been 18 cases overall of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of New York.  The agency had announced Tuesday that six children had died this month. But a spokeswoman says they learned Tuesday night that another child had died.

The strain afflicting the children is usually associated with acute respiratory illness, according to the CDC, which on its website instructs health workers to report unusual clusters to state or local health departments.  The Health Department hasn’t released the names or the ages of the victims.

Related posts:

  1. Weslaco Police Issue Child Abduction Alert
  2. Willa Weakens To Tropical Storm, Rain Continues
  3. Shots Fired From Mexico At Workers Along The River Near Roma
  4. Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions
Related Posts
MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

jsalinas 0
House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference

GOP Deplores Attempts ‘to terrorize’ Officials

jsalinas 0
GOV ANDREW CUOMO

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo’s NYC Office

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video