Another Democrat Enters 2020 Texas Senate Race

(AP) – A longtime Texas Democratic lawmaker is joining the growing field of U.S. Senate challengers against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

State Sen. Royce West launched his campaign Monday during a busy morning of Texas Democrats jumping into big 2020 races. Wendy Davis also announced she’s running for Congress , five years after a failed run for governor that was propelled by a 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the Texas Capitol.

West has been a Dallas state senator since the early 1990s. He enters a Texas primary race that has no clear frontrunner after former Rep. Beto O’Rourke passed on another U.S. Senate bid and is now struggling in his White House run. Other Texas Democrats running for Senate are Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and Houston Councilwoman Amanda Edwards .