Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration
Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration
Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration

JAROD NADLER
Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration

(AP) – Add another Democratic congressman to the list of those who’ll be skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.   of New York says in a statement, “We cannot normalize Donald Trump” and can’t, in his words, “ignore such a threat to the institutions and values of our democracy.”  Trump’s lieutenants have been pushing back hard — especially against Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights legend. Lewis has said Russian interference in the election takes legitimacy away from Trump’s presidency.

The incoming White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus), told ABC that it’s “irresponsible” for people like Lewis to “question the legitimacy of the next United States president.” Priebus said Republicans didn’t do that with Barack Obama eight years ago — but he later acknowledged that conservatives led by Trump spent years questioning Obama’s eligibility to be president by suggesting he wasn’t born in the United States.

