Another La Plaza Mall Robbery Suspect Going To Prison

Punishment has been handed down against a fifth suspect arrested in a smash-and-grab robbery at a La Plaza Mall jewelry store a little more than a year ago.

A judge Thursday slapped a 9-year prison term against Alberto Rafael Barrera. The 34-year-old Barrera had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges stemming from the jewelry heist at Deutsch and Deutsch. A total of seven men had run into the store the mid-morning of Saturday July 28th.

Shoppers mistook the sound of hammers smashing glass as gunshots, sparking reports of an active shooter inside the crowded mall. Five of the robbers have now been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 9 to 25 years.