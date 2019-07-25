Another ‘No Go’ For Starhopper Hover Test

For the second time in a week, a test launch of the SpaceX prototype Mars rocketship on Boca Chica Beach was aborted after a massive fireball erupted. SpaceX crews last night tried again to conduct an untethered test of the Starhopper’s new Raptor engine, but aborted the test shortly after the engine ignited. It’s not yet clear if the stainless steel prototype was damaged. It was the second time in a week that crews attempted the hover test, which would launch the vehicle about 65 feet off the pad. The next scheduled test activity at the Boca Chica facility is set for Monday.