Students are evacuated from the scene of an officer invloved shooting at Oshkosh West High School after an armed student confronted a school resource officer on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at in Oshkosh, Wis. Police in Oshkosh say a police officer and an armed student whom he confronted at the school were both wounded in the confrontation Tuesday morning. (Wm. Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Students are evacuated from the scene of an officer invloved shooting at Oshkosh West High School after an armed student confronted a school resource officer on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at in Oshkosh, Wis. Police in Oshkosh say a police officer and an armed student whom he confronted at the school were both wounded in the confrontation Tuesday morning. (Wm. Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

For the second straight day, there is a shooting at a Wisconsin high school. The Oshkosh Police Department says a student confronted a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School. Both were injured and are being treated for their wounds.

On Monday, there was a very similar case at a Waukesha high school. In that case only the student was injured. Students at Oshkosh West are being reunited with their parents.