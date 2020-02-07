NATIONAL

Another Plane From China Lands At San Diego Marine Base

By 156 views
0
A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) – Another plane carrying people evacuated from the virus zone in China has landed at a Marine Corps base in San Diego.

The evacuees who arrived Friday morning at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar are among hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated due to the viral outbreak in the Wuhan region of China. They are being held at military bases for 14 days while they are monitored for any signs of illness.

Friday’s flight was the second plane this week to land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just outside San Diego.

Appeals Court Dismisses Democrats’ Lawsuit Against Trump

Previous article

Texas Executes Man Who Killed 5, Including Wife, Children

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL