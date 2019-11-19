Another Round Of Impeachment Hearings Starts Today

The National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert will testify today in the House impeachment inquiry. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was among administration officials listening in on President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president last July.

Allegations Trump pushed the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden is at the heart of the impeachment probe. Lawmakers also will hear today from former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, former NSC staffer Tim Morrison, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.