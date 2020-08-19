Another Significant Jump In COVID-19 Deaths Across The Valley

A 19-year-old Los Fresnos man has become among 21 more Cameron County residents to lose their lives after contracting the coronavirus. County health officials reported the additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which raise the county’s total to 461. In Hidalgo County, 25 more families lost loved ones to the respiratory disease. A total of 999 people across Hidalgo County have now died of COVID-19. In Starr County, health officials reportedly have resolved a backlog of suspected COVID-19-related deaths and are now confirming the number of deaths that the state has been reporting. That increases the death toll in Starr County to 96, up from the previously reported number of 22. And that pushes the number of people across the Valley who have died of COVID-19 to 1,559.