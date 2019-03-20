NATIONAL

Another Small Northwest Missouri Town Evacuating

By
The Rock River crested its banks and floods Shore Drive, seen here on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from the Bauer Parkway bridge in Machesney Park, Ill. Many rivers and creeks in the Midwest are at record levels after days of snow and rain. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

(AP) – Residents are evacuating a tiny northwestern Missouri town because the Missouri River is approaching near-record levels.

Authorities said Wednesday that most of the roughly 130 people who live in Lewis and Clark Village have already left for higher ground.  Other nearby towns are at risk, too. A levee breach Tuesday unleashed a torrent that overwhelmed a temporary berm guarding the 220-resident town of Craig, which is under a mandatory evacuation.

Water also was lapping at the edge of the tiny community of Fortescue and another levee was at risk of breaching and potentially flooding Forest City.

Snowmelt and heavy rain have caused severe flooding in several Midwestern states. Eastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri are getting the worst of it.

