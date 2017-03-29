Another Step Closer To Expanding The Pharr Interchange

Upgrading the busiest interchange in the Rio Grande Valley is a step closer to reality. The Texas Transportation Commission has approved $150 million to fund a project to expand and improve the I-2 / I-69-C interchange. The approval comes about a month after the Commission gave its recommendation for the funding.

In advocating for the project, Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez pointed to the huge increase in freight and passenger vehicles sharing the roadways, and called the interchange upgrade crucial to reducing the congestion that threatens to slow trade traffic and cripple economic growth in the region.