Home TEXAS Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits
Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits
TEXAS
0

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

0
0
TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now viewing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

JUSTIN WALTERS
now playing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

Donald Trump Jr.
now playing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now playing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Booker: Time For Trump To 'put up or shut up'

(AP) – The acting director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has resigned after barely a month on the job amid continued criticism that the agency took taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego.

Ed Swedberg’s resignation follows the Texas Tribune reporting on those trips and ties between the agency and the beverage industry it regulates.

Swedberg became the commission’s acting executive director in May, following Sherry Cook’s resignation.

Agency spokesman Chris Porter said Swedberg resigned effective Monday in a letter Friday, but gave no official reason. Swedberg said the commission hopes to name a full-time director in coming months.

The agency has had several officials leave following the Tribune’s reporting, which included a flier for one conference featuring Cook’s picture with a bottle of Lone Star beer superimposed on her hand.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July
  2. Fisherman Hauls In Texas Record 1,033-Pound Hammerhead Shark
  3. 3rd Man Charged In Abduction Of North Texas Girl Found Slain
  4. TIM SULLIVAN
Related Posts
HUMAN SMUGGLING

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

jsalinas 0
vote_500x279

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

jsalinas 0
police arrest handcuffs police

3rd Man Charged In Abduction Of North Texas Girl Found Slain

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video