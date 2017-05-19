Home NATIONAL Anthony Weiner Leaves Court After Guilty Plea
(AP) – Former congressman Anthony Weiner has left a New York City courtroom after pleading guilty to exchanging sexually explicit texts with a 15-year-old girl.

The Democrat cried in court earlier Friday as he apologized for his behavior and said he had destroyed his “life’s dream in public service.”  He pleaded guilty to a single count of transmitting sexual material to a minor.

He agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison. His lawyer can request leniency at a sentencing scheduled for Sept. 8.  Weiner’s political career ended after his penchant for sexting strangers became public. He said his “destructive impulses brought great devastation” to his family and friends.  Weiner declined to speak to reporters as he left the courthouse.

