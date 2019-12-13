Anti-Boris Johnson Protests Erupt in London Following Election

Police take away a protester during an anti-Boris Johnson demonstration, at Trafalgar Square in central London, Friday Dec. 13, 2019. . (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Massive protests are erupting in London against the re-election of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The protesters are chanting things such as “Not My Prime Minister” and they are holding signs that say, “Defy Tory Rule.”

Demonstrators marched from Johnson’s residence at 10 Downing Street to Trafalgar Square, causing police to take action and shut down streets. Britain’s Conservative Party won by a large margin in yesterday’s general election, beating Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party. Johnson campaigned on pulling the UK out of the EU as soon as possible, while Corbyn promised another referendum on whether to leave the EU.