Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Centers Get More Threats

(AP) – The Anti-Defamation League says new threats have been made to four of its offices, at least six Jewish community centers and three day schools. CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said Tuesday that threats have been received at its offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. He says the other threats were made in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Florida, Maryland and Toronto. New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the ADL.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. On Friday, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.