Anti-Discrimination Ordinance In Phoenix Upheld
Anti-Discrimination Ordinance In Phoenix Upheld

Business owners in Phoenix are being forced to sell goods and services. The Arizona state Court of Appeals ruled today in favor of keeping Phoenix’s anti-discrimination laws in place.

The owners of a local wedding invitation business challenged the law saying creating same-sex invitations violated their religious freedom. The case may now go to the state Supreme Court on appeal.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a Colorado cake-maker doesn’t have to make cakes for the LGBTQ community, but did not set a precedent for other cases.

