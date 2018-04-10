Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

(AP) – The World Anti-Doping Agency has welcomed a U.S. indictment of Russians accused of hacking sports organizations and releasing athletes’ medical records. WADA says the alleged hackers “sought to violate athletes’ rights by exposing personal and private data – often then modifying them – and ultimately undermine the work of WADA and its partners in the protection of clean sport.” WADA says it was “pleased to collaborate” with the investigation and has tightened up security since it was hacked in 2016.

WADA, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the Canadian anti-doping agency were all named as victims in a U.S. Department of Justice indictment against seven Russian intelligence agents that was unsealed Thursday. Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. anti-doping agency and a prominent critic of Russian athletes’ drug use, says “a system that was abusing its own athletes with an institutionalized doping program has now been indicted for perpetrating cyberattacks on innocent athletes from around the world.”