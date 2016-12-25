Home TRENDING Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States
Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States
Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States

(AP) — The push to restrict refugee resettlements and immigration in the U.S. figured prominently in Donald Trump’s election. Now, it’s now headed to states that are preparing to convene their legislative sessions early next year.

The president-elect campaigned on halting the resettlements to strengthen the vetting process, and building a border wall to stop illegal immigration from Mexico.

Some states aren’t waiting to see if he makes good on those promises. In Montana, nearly a dozen bills related to refugees, immigration and terrorism have been requested ahead of next month’s legislative session.

The measures include requiring resettlement agencies to carry insurance in case refugees commit violent crimes and allowing towns to request a moratorium on resettlements.

Refugee advocates say the measures are a sign of what’s to come as the anti-refugee rhetoric of the presidential election spills over to statehouses and local governments.

