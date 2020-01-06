TEXAS

Anti-Trump Protesters Take To The Streets In Houston After Air Strike

Houston antiwar demonstrators are protesting in Houston. Several dozen protesters met at the corner of Westheimer and South Post Oak at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the Houston Socialist Movement and the Progressive Workers Organizing Committee demonstrated against the American air strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. President Trump ordered the strike that killed the elite commander of Iran’s Quds Force near Baghdad days after the U.S. Embassy was attacked there by a group of Iranian sympathizers.

