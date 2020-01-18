Anti-Trump Protests Have Shrunk. What’s It Mean For 2020?

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, protesters of President Donald Trump's military action in Iraq gather across the Chicago River from the Trump Tower in Chicago. Three years after Trump took office and millions of people swarmed to the Women’s March in Washington and companion marches across the country, these typically modest protests are often the most visible sign of today’s Trump resistance. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The anti-President Donald Trump protests have gotten smaller three years after he took office. But as people gather again Saturday in Washington and across the U.S., activists say the smaller numbers shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of motivation to vote Trump out in November. They say the anti-Trump movement of 2020 is more organized and focused on action. But the movement that sprung up to oppose Trump’s presidency also is more splintered than it was when pink-hatted protesters flooded Washington and other cities the day after his inauguration.