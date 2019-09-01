NATIONALTRENDING

Anxiety And Impatience In Long Wait For Dorian In Coastal US

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) – The storm shutters are up and the long lines for gas and food are gone, but residents along the southeast U.S. coast still aren’t sure what will happen with Hurricane Dorian.

Government officials from Florida to North Carolina are preparing too.The Category 5 hurricane’s nearly unprecedented strength – the 185 mph (295 kph) winds made it the second-strongest storm in the Atlantic Ocean since 1950 – has people aware even a small error in the forecast could be catastrophic.

Gerry Heister has lived in Florida for 35 years and seen a lot of storms come through Vero Beach. She says she has learned it is better to be prepared and the worst not happen then to be surprised and not ready.

