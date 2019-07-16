Anxious Immigrants Wait To Learn Effect Of New Asylum Policy

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents process a Cuban family, whose turn had been called to cross into the U.S. and apply for asylum, on an international bridge between Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Salvador Gonzalez)

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents process a Cuban family, whose turn had been called to cross into the U.S. and apply for asylum, on an international bridge between Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Salvador Gonzalez)

Dozens of immigrants are lining up at a Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration’s plans to end most asylum protections will affect them.

The plans announced Monday reverse decades of U.S. policy. It is the administration’s most forceful attempt yet to slash the number of people seeking asylum in America. The new rule would cover countless would-be refugees, many of them fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

Derek Mbi of Cameroon was among several dozen migrants who gathered in Tijuana. He waited to hear how many people, if any, the U.S. would allow in for processing. Thousands of people are ahead of him on the waiting list. Mbi learned about the new policy but mistakenly believed that it applied only to Central and South Americans.