Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away
Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, from Guatemala
Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away

(AP) – A family from Guatemala is experiencing the harsh reality of the tougher border policies imposed by President Donald Trump.  Buena Ventura Martin Godinez crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her infant boy in her arms. Her husband followed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter.  Now the husband’s in an Atlanta jail awaiting deportation, while their daughter was sent to Michigan.

The 29-year-old nurse is staying with relatives south of Miami and pursuing an asylum claim as she tries to get her daughter back.  The woman tells The Associated Press she fled her country because of violent threats. Now, she says she just wants to get her family back together.  Guatemalans like Martin now make up the largest group by nationality of families seeking refuge at the border.

