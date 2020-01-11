WORLD

AP Analysis: New Questions Rise As Iran Says It Downed Plane

Flowers and candles are placed in front of portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that Iran must take further steps following its admission that one of its missiles shot down Ukrainian civilian airliner. He also expressed hope for the continuation of the crash investigation without delay. A team of Ukrainian investigators is in Iran. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Iran’s acknowledgement it shot down a Ukrainian airline, killing 176 people is raising new questions about transparency in the Islamic Republic and what led to the downing of the commercial airliner. While its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard took responsibility, it also claimed it warned Tehran to close off its airspace amid fears of U.S. retaliation over Iran launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. The same Guard commander also said he raised the possibility his forces shot down airplane to his superiors as early as Wednesday morning. However, officials denied that for days until a military report Saturday acknowledged Iran downed the aircraft.

