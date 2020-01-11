AP Analysis: New Questions Rise As Iran Says It Downed Plane

Iran’s acknowledgement it shot down a Ukrainian airline, killing 176 people is raising new questions about transparency in the Islamic Republic and what led to the downing of the commercial airliner. While its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard took responsibility, it also claimed it warned Tehran to close off its airspace amid fears of U.S. retaliation over Iran launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. The same Guard commander also said he raised the possibility his forces shot down airplane to his superiors as early as Wednesday morning. However, officials denied that for days until a military report Saturday acknowledged Iran downed the aircraft.
