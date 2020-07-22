CORONAVIRUSCOVID WORLDWORLD

AP Exclusive: Aid From Top Donors Drops Even As Need Soars

FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, Venezuelan workers wearing protective face masks and suits as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus unload boxes of humanitarian aid as medical supplies and specialists from China arrive to Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela. A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world's largest government donors of humanitarian assistance are buckling under the strain and overall aid commitments have dropped by a third from the same period last year. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

(AP) — Some of the world’s largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year. The analysis obtained in advance by The Associated Press is a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult to track world of aid. At a time when billions of people are struggling with the virus and ensuing economic collapse on top of long-running crises, more aid is needed, not less. But donor governments are struggling, too. The lack of aid has been called “devastating.”

