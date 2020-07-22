AP Exclusive: Aid From Top Donors Drops Even As Need Soars

(AP) — Some of the world’s largest government donors of humanitarian aid are buckling under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year. The analysis obtained in advance by The Associated Press is a rare real-time look at the notoriously difficult to track world of aid. At a time when billions of people are struggling with the virus and ensuing economic collapse on top of long-running crises, more aid is needed, not less. But donor governments are struggling, too. The lack of aid has been called “devastating.”