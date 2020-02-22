NATIONAL

AP Exclusive: DEA Agent Accused Of Conspiring With Cartel

By 230 views
0
FILE - This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

(AP) — A once-standout U.S. federal narcotics agent known for spending lavishly on luxury cars and Tiffany jewelry has been arrested on charges he conspired to launder money with the same Colombian drug cartel he was tasked with fighting. Authorities say Jose Irizarry and his wife were taken into custody Friday in Puerto Rico. An indictment handed up in Tampa, Florida accuses Irizarry of secretly using his position as a federal agent to divert millions of dollars in drug proceeds from DEA control. Messages sent to Irizarry’s attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Case Of Missing Children Tied To Doomsday Beliefs, 3 Deaths

Previous article

Former Ukraine Diplomat Marie Yovanovitch Has Book Deal

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL