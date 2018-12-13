AP Exclusive: Iran Hackers Hunt Nuclear Workers, US Targets

(AP) – The Associated Press has found that a hacking group often nicknamed Charming Kitten has spent the past month trying to break into the personal emails of more than a dozen U.S. Treasury officials.

Also on the hackers’ hit list are high-profile opponents, defenders and enforcers of the nuclear deal struck between Washington and Tehran, along with Arab atomic scientists, D.C. think tank employees and Iranian civil society figures.

Although those addresses likely represent only a fraction of the hackers’ overall effort they still provide considerable insight into Tehran’s espionage priorities.

The list surfaced after London-based cybersecurity outfit Certfa found an unsecured server and extracted a list of 77 Gmail and Yahoo addresses targeted by the hackers.

