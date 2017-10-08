Home NATIONAL AP Exclusive: Maggot Case Gives Rare Look At Neglect Probes
NATIONAL
(AP) – The case of a severely disabled New York man infested with maggots offers a rare glimpse into the often-secretive probes of abuse and neglect in state-run institutions.
Steven Wenger had maggots around his breathing tube twice in two days last year at a state-run group home in the upstate city of Rome. A state investigation found it was the result of days of neglect.
The case only came to light because The Associated Press obtained a confidential report. In most states, details of such probes in state-regulated institutions for the disabled are almost never made public.
As a result, it’s actually easier to check the health record of a neighborhood restaurant than to find out about lapses in care in state institutions people may be considering for round-the-clock care.

