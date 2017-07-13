Home NATIONAL AP Exclusive: Senator Profits From Outsourcing He Slams 
AP Exclusive: Senator Profits From Outsourcing He Slams 
NATIONAL
0

AP Exclusive: Senator Profits From Outsourcing He Slams 

0
0
5325d1c23de44af78c792aa1930080f4-780×520
now viewing

AP Exclusive: Senator Profits From Outsourcing He Slams 

dcca9b00fc534bf199a177ac671e54ae-780×328
now playing

Trump Denies Disaster Declaration For Dakota Access Pipeline

cdn.corporate.walmart
now playing

Walmart Unveils New Tools To Help Shoppers Save Time

healthbeat-generic-medical-surgery-doctors
now playing

Gov't To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare

WireAP_2fcf2b359911454cb7e570f9f952118c_12x5_1600
now playing

China Defends Imports Of North Korean Iron Ore

mca-logo
now playing

McAllen To Sue State Over Communication Tower Ruling

gun-smuggling1
now playing

Pharr Woman Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Guns Into Mexico

1499925152936
now playing

Top US Diplomat To Return To Qatar For Talks With Emir

1499926692872
now playing

Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID'd

GettyImages-812747556_1499939059513_10030167_ver1.0
now playing

McConnell Rolling Out New GOP Health Bill To Uncertain Fate

1024×1024 (2)
now playing

A Chaotic Motorcade Ride For Reporters In Paris

(AP) – An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico last year profits from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce its products. Congressional records show Democrat Joe Donnelly holds up to $50,000 in stock with Stewart Superior Corp., an arts and crafts company that has been in his family for generations. Records show the company participates in a Mexican government program that allows companies to avoid some taxes and import duties on goods they manufacture in the country. The company’s use of Mexican workers for some of its production seems to contradict Donnelly’s opposition to free-trade policies. Donnelly’s campaign says he has a strong record of supporting American workers and will continue to do so. He is up for re-election in 2018.

No related posts.

Related Posts
dcca9b00fc534bf199a177ac671e54ae-780×328

Trump Denies Disaster Declaration For Dakota Access Pipeline

Roxanne Garcia 0
cdn.corporate.walmart

Walmart Unveils New Tools To Help Shoppers Save Time

Roxanne Garcia 0
healthbeat-generic-medical-surgery-doctors

Gov’t To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video