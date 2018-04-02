Home NATIONAL AP Exclusive: US Rep Visits El Salvador To Meet Deported Man
(AP) – A Texas congressman has flown to El Salvador to meet with a constituent who was deported there last March despite not having a criminal record, according to his family.

U.S. Rep. Al Green met with 32-year-old Jose Escobar on Saturday at the airport in the Salvadoran capital San Salvador.

Green, a Houston Democrat who has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, says he told Escobar he was doing everything he could to return him to his two children and his wife, Rose, who attended the meeting.

Rose Escobar and the children still live in Houston. She says her husband’s deportation has been hard on them and she worries about him.

Jose Escobar and his family arrived in the U.S. in 2001, when he was 15. They had been granted temporary protected status, which was given to Salvadorans who were victims of earthquakes that year. The Trump administration ended the program, saying the conditions under which it was created no longer applied.

