AP Explains: Not all Cyber Threats Equally Worrisome

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, people vote at a polling place in Las Vegas. State election officials in at least two dozen states, including Nevada, have seen suspicious cyber activity in the first half of January 2020, although it’s unclear who was behind the efforts and no major problems were reported. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Multiple local and state governments have reported in recent days what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. There were already concerns about foreign efforts to hack American institutions and elections long before a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. The conflict with Iran has only exacerbated those fears. But not all suspicious cyber activities are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump. What states are mostly reporting are efforts to probe networks for vulnerabilities.