AP FACT CHECK: Trump Claims On Russia Probe Aren't Adding Up
AP FACT CHECK: Trump Claims On Russia Probe Aren't Adding Up

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s statements on the Russia investigation aren’t all adding up. That’s according to AP Fact Checks from the past week.

Trump claimed his political foes have concluded his 2016 campaign didn’t collude with Russians. In fact, that investigation is intensifying with the appointment of a special counsel to look into the matter.

No one’s been cleared of anything.

On another subject, Trump declared President Barack Obama’s health law “dead” and “gone.”

But the law remains in effect and people are using it. More than 12 million signed up for private health plans through HealthCare.gov and state markets that offer federally subsidized coverage.

An estimated 12 million more were made eligible for Medicaid through the law’s expansion of that program.

