AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits
TEXAS
AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

Senate's McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts

Lawsuit: Texas Police Force Violated The Rights Of Activists

Nevada Schools, Student Settle Lawsuit Over Pro-Gun Clothing

Woman Ran School As Front For Foreign Athletes To Avoid ICE

Back Doors, Tunnel Help Supreme Court Nominees Stay Secret

New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes

The Latest: Ruling Delayed On Family Reunification Deadline

Rally To Call For Indiana Attorney General's Resignation

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer's MAGA Hat

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

(AP) – The Associated Press has learned that the U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

Some of these service members say they weren’t told why they were being discharged. Others say the Army told them they’d been labeled as security risks because they have relatives abroad or because their background checks were pending.

The AP was not able to ascertain how many service members who enlisted through the immigrant recruitment program have been booted out of the Army because of their immigrant status, but immigration attorneys said they were aware of more than 40 enlistees who have been discharged in recent weeks.

The Pentagon declined to comment because of a pending lawsuit.

